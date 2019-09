Bachelor In Paradise can be a confusing place, y’all. The hormones are racing, the sun is shining, the surf is pounding, and a lot of feelings are getting thrown all over the place. One minute you’re the most solid couple on the beach, and the next minute, you’re trying to cast yourself into the sea because you’re distraught about being left behind. There’s a lot of whiplash involved in a show like this, and we might have just experienced one such relationship twist — we saw them break up on Bachelor In Paradise — but… did Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones possibly get back together ? The way they’re talking about each other on the interwebs does not necessarily seem like they’re two exes who couldn't bear to let go of eachother on the beach just a few months ago...