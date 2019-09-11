Bachelor In Paradise can be a confusing place, y’all. The hormones are racing, the sun is shining, the surf is pounding, and a lot of feelings are getting thrown all over the place. One minute you’re the most solid couple on the beach, and the next minute, you’re trying to cast yourself into the sea because you’re distraught about being left behind. There’s a lot of whiplash involved in a show like this, and we might have just experienced one such relationship twist — we saw them break up on Bachelor In Paradise — but… did Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones possibly get back together? The way they’re talking about each other on the interwebs does not necessarily seem like they’re two exes who couldn't bear to let go of eachother on the beach just a few months ago...
JPJ and Tayshia may have been one of the most interesting couples on Bachelor In Paradise. They're not exactly who you would expect to pair up at the beginning, that’s for sure. But hey — when it works, it works, and here we are. A man from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. A woman from Colton’s season of The Bachelor. Chris Harrison. And the Mexican sun. Too bad they had a tearful goodbye, brought on by the fact that Tayshia thought that JPJ was confessing his love without really thinking about it. She claimed that he needed to experience more and make sure he was really into her, which is fair. But all of those tears were probably wasted, because there’s a major clue that these two could have rekindled their relationship. It's called Twitter. (Okay, and Instagram.)
Remember that adorable prom date that JPJ took Tayshia on? (Of course you do. It happened literally one episode before their breakup.) If you had a traumatic breakup with an ex, do you think you'd wait a month or two and then post a nostalgic, fond throwback of that moment? Well, you're not John Paul Jones or Tayshia, because that's exactly what they both did after the BIP prom aired.
Tayshia followed up her tweet with an Instagram story that reposted JPJ's Instagram to her stories. And JPJ's post reads as a sweet token and not the stuff of bitter splits, so Tayshia sharing it is, um, pretty interesting given their onscreen breakup.
And sure, Tayshia did say on the Bachelor Happy Hour With Rachel & Ali (aka the official Bachelor Nation podcast) that she was single, but that was a while ago. Tayshia and JPJ could have rekindled their flame over the summer — or she could be better at this spoiler game than we thought and she was straight up lying. Isn’t it a little too easy to “accidentally” reveal that you are alone at the end of Paradise on the official. Bachelor. Podcast? Sanctioned by Bachelor Nation. I’m onto you, Tayshia. They’re not crying! They’re kissing!
Then there's the Instagram Tayshia posted minutes after the penultimate episode of BIP. You know, the episode that featured her breakup and a promo that included footage of JPJ getting down on one knee for Tayshia at the BIP reunion. In the post, she writes about the idea that not everyone will understand her journey and that she should stay strong and try not to "stray." It's a riddle and we'd bet it's about JPJ, especially since the promo for the finale certainly makes it look like she and JPJ could have rekindled. Plus, Tayshia looks at him pretty lovingly in that sliver of footage, his fondness for speedos, fights with Derek Peth, general oddities, and all.
It would certainly be understandable that after everything we've seen from JPJ this season, people might have the hardest time making sense of the duo making up, rather than breaking up. But read it for yourself:
"Dear Me,
You’ve been through a lot. I know it’s hard but I’m so proud of who you are. You are strong, brave, smart, and you were given the gift of a beautiful heart. So keep going strong and try not to stray. Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine. It’s not theirs to make sense of, it’s yours."
But cryptic message aside, we won't know the truth until the finale. Until then, hold onto the fact that most people wouldn't try to get a cute little hashtag about their ex trending on Twitter, if their rough, teary breakup was permanent. And you probably don't rub it in by commenting when the guy whose heart you broke starts posting sappy throwbacks.
The way Tayshia and JPJ are referencing each other certainly seems like more of a wink than a crying jag. Anyone who has ever been in love will know the difference.
