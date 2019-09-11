Being friends is also how they left things on Paradise — or at least how Kristina left things. "I don't think I'll be able to get where I need to get with you," she told Blake on the episode. "I'm sorry. Like, I really did not want to upset you." It was easy to see that Kristina felt bad that she couldn't return Blake's feelings (don't worry, he's sure to find someone at Stagecoach 2020), because the two of them are friends. She may have given him grief at times on the show, but she was also invested in him finding love. That's part of why she kept giving him roses, so he could stay on the show longer.