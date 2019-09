Post-show, Blake has been pretty quiet on social media ever since he released his texts with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and got slammed for doing so. Kristina came to his defense in that matter, though, commenting on his Instagram , "Speak your truth, no one can take that away from you." On Twitter, she also defended giving him those "friendship" roses on the show in order to let him stick around. "I have a big heart what can I say. EVERYONE DESERVES LOVE," she wrote. She added that she and Blake were still friends and she wanted the best for him. She wrote, "Ultimately, I care about people. Blake and I have been friends for the past year, yes I give him shit and he's very well aware but he came on the show to find love & I believed he deserved to stay."