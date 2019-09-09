Priyanka Chopra Felt Guilty For Ditching Nick Jonas At The VMAs

The Jonas Brothers may have won the MTV Video Music Award for their "Sucker" music video featuring the J-Sisters, but one key member was nowhere to be found in the audience when the boys received the win: Priyanka Chopra. The actress married Nick Jonas last December and it's been a non-stop love-fest ever since. However, when their name was called at the Prudential Center in New Jersey last month, he was left standing solo as brothers Kevin and Joe kissed their respective wives. Chopra was quick to make up for it with a cheeky Photoshop, but explained to Entertainment Tonight that her absence at the award show was no laughing matter.
“I was sick that day, which is why I couldn’t go to the VMAs," she explained to the outlet at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. "It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often."
Due to the gang's hectic schedules, the VMAs served as a rare reunion, followed by dinner and maybe even an after-party with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. Instead, they were one sister short.
"I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell," Chopra continued. “I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, 'Ugh.' I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face."
Luckily, she and Nick were swiftly reunited at the launch of his sustainable tequila, Villa One, and she has her own projects to celebrate. The actress is starring in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical film The Sky Is Pink, which hits Indian theaters this October. And if Nick can't be front row in the audience for that, we know someone who has some pretty convincing Photoshop skills who can help.
