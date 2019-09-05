In Pete Davidson's world, a new relationship calls for a physical transformation. When he was with Ariana Grande, that meant getting 10 tattoos that either matched hers, or were inked in her honour. When he was dating Kate Beckinsale, that meant covering up some of those Ari-inspired tattoos and adding more timeless ink like a giant unicorn and an ode to his BFF, Machine Gun Kelly.
Now that he's dating actress Margaret Qualley, who made a public appearance with him at the Venice Film Festival this weekend, he's decided to change thing up in a remarkably less permanent manner.
Normally sporting dark brunette hair, Davidson arrived in Venice as a fresh platinum blonde. It's a look that will be shocking to some, but very familiar for Davidson superfans. He was also blonde when he dated Grande, got fresh frosted tips immediately after they broke up, and dyed his hair a more daring blue-grey colour this past November.
For a guy who's gone from getting permanently inked weeks into a relationship to simply booking a salon appointment, we'd say this shows personal growth. We just hope he's using Olaplex.
Advertisement