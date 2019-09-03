Prepare to look at the world through new eyes on Sunday, when speedy Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. Our collective need for change encourages us to work on ourselves and our inner workings as these planets work together. Our need for etiquette increases on Sunday when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, trines a retrograde Saturn. The ringed planet is responsible for rules and regulations, helping to guide our manners and budgets during this transit. Manage your expectations on Monday, when material Venus squares lucky Jupiter. It can be tempting to overindulge when these two planets are at odds. Be careful how you react on Tuesday when speedy Mercury conjuncts Mars. The impulsive energy of this transit tends to inspire us to lean on our instincts. Remember to do a gut check as you engage with others — is it better for you to hold your tongue? It may be time to put your guard up on Wednesday when charming Venus opposes dreamy Neptune. This transit often inspires us to see the best in people — so don’t be fooled by matters of the heart. Instead of shutting down, build up healthy barriers in your relationships. Stick to the rules on Thursday, when thoughtful Mercury trines a retrograde Saturn. Use this transit to bog down on your responsibilities and stay focused. Stay humble and count your blessings on Friday, when Mercury squares bountiful Jupiter. It can be tempting to talk a big game while these two planets are at odds — so remember to hold back. It may be difficult to concentrate when Mercury opposes Neptune on Saturday. If you feel your mind wandering, anchor yourself by keeping your thoughts grounded in reality. Avoid jumping to conclusions while these planets work against each other.