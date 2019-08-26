Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" Apartment Is Loaded With The Most Luxe Features

While fans aren’t 100% sure what “Cornelia Street” is about, a good guess is that it's Cornelia Street in the West Village neighbourhood of New York City, where Swift once rented a luxury townhouse apartment. An apartment that just got snatched off the market, according to the Corcoran Group.
The Cornelia Street apartment was built as a carriage house in 1912. The three-floor residence has a countryside charm and spans about 5,500 square feet. High-beamed ceilings and Russian Ipe wood floors can be found in the second-floor living room, while the dining room walls feature antique bricks from Paris.
The townhouse boasts has a plethora of other luxury features including an indoor pool surrounded by Basalt stone tiles, chandeliers, and a fitness room. The gourmet kitchen has pre-war details, but is modernized to include a Wolf electric oven/gas stove, granite countertops, and a wine fridge.
Not to mention there are four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. The master bedroom featuring a separate bathing area with marble floors and a private terrace with an outdoor gas fireplace. To top it off, there’s even a roof deck with spectacular views of the city.
Swift lived in the apartment a few years back for an estimated $39,500 USD a month while her Tribeca penthouse was undergoing renovations. Fancy.
Swift named “Cornelia Street” as the song she’s most proud of from Lover on SiriusXM Hits 1. “Right now I love Cornelia Street,” Swift said with a chuckle. “I really love that song.”
Taylor Swift: a woman of few words, many hit songs, and spectacular taste in real estate. We stan.
