If you use the words "simple," "low-key," and "classic" to describe your style, you probably already follow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her go-to nail artist, Betina Goldstein, on Instagram. Goldstein, an editorial manicurist, churns out tastefully minimalist nail art on the daily — and we're predicting her cuticle-striping technique, which was just spotted on the English supermodel's nails, is going to be huge this fall.
As the name implies, the manicure features a glossy but completely bare base nail, with a skinny stripe of polish hugging the curve of the cuticle. Goldstein tells us the look creates an interesting balance between next-to-nothing neutrals and statement colour. "This design is great for when you want to use those bright neon colours or fun glitter polishes, but don't want to cover your entire nail — or even a large portion of it — with anything loud," she explains.
Scroll ahead for a close-up of Huntington-Whiteley's latest mani, our favourite iterations of the style, and a step-by-step guide to DIY-ing the cuticle stripe at home.