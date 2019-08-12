This Is Kylie Jenner's Best Parenting Advice

One can only imagine what it was like growing up with Kris Jenner as your mother. Beyond the wild antics and "you're doing amazing, sweetie" support, you'd expect the person in charge of the Kardashian family's fame to have some pretty sage parenting advice to pass along, too.
Such is the case with Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, who turns 22 this weekend, and has a one-year-old, Stormi. Although Kylie kept her pregnancy entirely under wraps, she's been outspoken about her parenting journey and becoming a mom since giving birth.
In honour of Kylie's birthday tomorrow, here's the best parenting, pregnancy, and mom advice that she's given throughout the years:
On pregnancy...
When Kylie first announced Stormi's birth, and revealed she was pregnant, she wrote an Instagram caption explaining her choice to keep things private. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
On the pressure to "snap back"...
In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018, Kylie lamented to her sister, Kim Kardashian West, that she was discouraged by the way her body looked and felt after having a baby. "After a shoot I'm just feeling a little insecure, my hips have just spread," she says. "Some people don't get it, they're just body-shamers."
On dealing with health emergencies...
In June, Stormi suffered an allergic reaction and had to be rushed to the hospital, which Kylie shared to her followers in an Instagram story. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home," Kylie wrote alongside a photo of Webster sleeping. She also added that, "Nothing else matters when these things happen."
On being a working mom...
Although Kylie's status as a "self-made" billionaire is often debated, she is an undeniably fierce business mogul — and working mom. "It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes," Kylie said in a YouTube video touring her Kylie Cosmetics office. "So that’s why I made [Stormi] a bedroom here so she can be with me and still have fun."
On embracing change...
"Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better," Kylie told Kim in an interview in the Evening Standard. "So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish." She also added that she enjoys the "satisfying" feeling of changing diapers and cleaning Stormi.
On teaching body acceptance...
While the Kardashians don't always have the best messages when it comes to body positivity and acceptance, Kylie has been very candid about how having a kid changed her relationship to her body. "I feel like [having a daughter] has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," she told Vogue Australia in 2019. For example, she said she doesn't like her ears — but Stormi has similar ears. "I want to be an example for her," she said. "What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more."
On the family business..
The whole Kardashian family basically works together, so it comes as no surprise that Kylie has similar aspirations for her daughter. "Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it," Kylie told Forbes in 2018, referring to her business, Kylie Cosmetics.
