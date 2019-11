Yet Another Gender Reveal Party Ends In Disaster — This Time A Plane Crash In Texas

Notably, this is not the first gender reveal to spiral out of control — and no, it’s not just poorly coordinated balloon stunts that have people concerned. About 47,000 acres of Arizona grasslands burned after a gender reveal explosion sparked a wildfire last year, as seen in footage posted by the Arizona Daily Star. A viral video in July showed a car in Australia bursting into flames after puffing out blue smoke in a daredevil gender reveal stunt — the father, who was behind the wheel, was charged with a $1,000 fine, according to Australian news channel Nine News Gold Coast. Just last month, a family in Iowa accidentally built a working pipe bomb for a gender reveal announcement. The bomb killed a grandmother at the party, CNN reports.