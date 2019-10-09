"Honestly, sometimes I forget that we’re lesbian parents until someone in Target asks Tia and I if we’re sisters. Or the good ole 'omg who’s the mom?!' question is one that we get a lot too. When Cody was first born, we’d get shy and sometimes even say 'yeah we’re sisters' just to get out of what felt like an awkward situation or to avoid being judged by a stranger. But now, we ALWAYS tell people 'No, we’re not sisters, we’re married and these are OUR children.' We are too proud of our family and too secure with ourselves to hide the truth to make other people comfortable. Plus, it actually feels really good to be able to take part in normalising the idea of queer families."