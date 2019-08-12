Hold onto your hats this Sunday. We begin our week on an optimistic note, thanks to the direct motion of lucky Jupiter in his favoured sign, Sagittarius. The planet of travel, education, and expansion has ended his retrograde and is ready to help us to reflect on how we can embrace a more positive world view. Look back on how you’ve grown both emotionally and intellectually this week, since he went retrograde on August 10. Be daring and allow yourself to be open to new experiences while Jupiter moves direct. Inventive Uranus goes retrograde in Taurus on Sunday, altering our perception of change. It’s time for us to be more aware of our inner transformations over our external ones. Take time to listen to that quiet voice inside you as you grow through your experiences. Work to understand yourself better as Uranus moves backward, until January 10, 2020. Communication ruler Mercury enters charismatic Leo on Sunday, adding a more elevated tone to our correspondence. We’re ready to show off our brightest ideas, and stand up for ourselves while the messenger planet moves through this dignified sign. Take care not to let your pride overcome you while Mercury moves through Leo, as this transit can stir up its share of drama. The Moon waxes into Capricorn at 12:49 p.m. EST on Sunday, helping to create better direction for ourselves. We start our week ready to play by the rules. Turn on your auto-pilot and follow procedure until Monday at 6:11 p.m. EST, when the Moon goes void-of-course. The Moon waxes in brave Aquarius on Tuesday at 11:35 a.m. EST, encouraging us to take risks and fly solo for a while. Make time to be alone with your thoughts while the Moon moves through this intellectual sign. We’re ready to ground ourselves in earthly delights on Wednesday when the Sun conjuncts material Venus. Text your group chat to meet up IRL and soak up the sunshine together for a day of bliss. Take small steps on Thursday when the Moon waxes full in Aquarius, opposing romantic ruler Venus at 8:29 a.m. EST. Single or attached, we’ll feel pulled between our desire for independence against our need for love. Be hyper-aware of your reactions to loved ones until Thursday at 9:01 p.m. EST. The Moon wanes in compassionate Pisces after 11:49 p.m. EST on Thursday, helping us to process our emotional flare-ups. Listen to your emotional instincts until Saturday at 6:34 p.m. EST, while the Moon moves through this sign. Exercise extra patience and focus on Friday, when speedy Mercury squares a retrograde Uranus on Friday. The opposition of these planets tends to make us a little scatter-brained and flaky. Work extra hard to get your priorities straight before the weekend hits. If you feel as though you’re having a hard time making traction, consider the leaps and bounds you’ve made to improve your inner journey.
