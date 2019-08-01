Ariana Grande Is Making A Surprising Return To TV

Further proving that few women in entertainment are busier than Ariana Grande, the “Break Up With Your Boyfriend” singer just added another note to her resume. In a new Instagram post, Grande revealed she is guest starring on Kidding, opposite one of her comedy idols, Jim Carrey.
“Thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak,” Grande wrote in the caption of an Instagram pic featuring her hugging Carrey. “Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”
Advertisement
Grande added that she will make a “tiny appearance” on Carrey’s show, which she called “hilarious and deeply moving.”
Showtime’s Kidding is about children’s TV show host “Jeff Pickles” (Carrey) who grapples with the death of one of his sons. Carrey was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role. The show tackles mental health issues, which Grande has long been open about it her own personal life.
View this post on Instagram
there aren’t words. ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it.
Surprised? We shouldn’t be. Grande may be best known for her pop star career, but before she was releasing back-to-back albums Sweetener and thank u, next, she was a bona fide comedy actress on Nickelodeon. She starred as the sweet-but-dim redhead Cat on Victorious, before joining iCarly star Jennette McCurdy on their spin-off Sam & Cat. In 2015, she joined the Ryan Murphy universe on Scream Queens, where she had a small (but funny!) role as the ill-fated Chanel #2.
Grande is also a well-documented fan of Carrey. In 2015, she told Live with Kelly and Michael that Carrey is her “life-long crush” and that she lost it when she met him the year before.
“I met him, and like, cried,” she told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on the show. “It was really weird. It was so weird. It was so uncharacteristic of me. I’m usually sort of chill.”
Grande posted a video of her crying after meeting Carrey on Instagram in April of 2014.
What Grande's part will be in the Kidding universe, we'll have to wait and see...but her enthusiasm for the opportunity is no joke.
Advertisement