No matter what brand you buy or how much money you spend, finding a pair of jeans that fit just right is close to impossible. Either the thighs are too tight, the waist is too big or you find yourself stuck with a giant gap in the back that no belt can fix. Fortunately for us, though, one brand has managed to eliminate all of the above.
As part of their fall 2019 campaign, American Eagle launched the Curvy Jean collection, made up of 12 new washes, 5 new lengths and 5 new fits, all designed to eliminate the three major issues that coincide with denim. But that's not all. As the second phase of the company's #AEJeans Innovation strategy, American Eagle just announced the introduction of extended sizing, ranging from sizes 00 to 24, all across the Curvy Jean collection.
"As the #1 denim destination for women, everyone should be able to find a pair of jeans they feel confident in at American Eagle," Chad Kessler, Global Brand President of American Eagle, told Refinery29. "Our marketing, our casting, our product, our website and our stores all need to be true to our brand values of inclusivity."
On top of extending their size range online, the Curvy Jean collection will also be sold in all of the 1,000+ American Eagle store locations, where mannequins sized 4, 8 and 16 will model it. "At American Eagle, we work to remain true to our mission of inclusivity at every step of our customer journey," Kessler says. "Our Youth Council was passionate about our customers being welcomed into an inclusive store environment representative of themselves and we couldn’t agree more."
So go ahead, peruse. We're betting that, no matter your size, you'll be able to find that just right pair of jeans in American Eagle's Curvy Jean collection ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.