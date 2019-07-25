What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Friday Night Lights is one of the greatest series of all time. It’s my favourite TV show of all time. It gave us Coach and Tami Taylor. I gave us Michael B. Jordan. We owe it so much. Since it ended, I’ve been searching for a show that captures the high emotional stakes and cinematic drama of football and life with the same nuance and compassion as FNL did. The only thing that has come close is Last Chance U. Every season will have you rooting for an underdog and tear your heart out and stomp on it by the harsh reality of how the game and America treats its players. There are some uplifting moments, though! Maybe! Season 4 is streaming now.