What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

There was about a month last year after I’d inhaled the first season of Spanish teen drama Elite where if you were fortunate enough to get into a conversation with me, all I would do was yell at you to, “WATCH ELITE!” Being my friend is fun. Money Heist features three of the principal cast members of Elite, Miguel Herran (Christian), Maria Pedraza (Marina), and Jaime Lorente (Nano). They had me at Nano. In the same month I was yelling about Elite, I was also creeping Jaime Lorente’s social media accounts daily. Even if you aren’t unhealthily obsessed with the young actors of Elite, Money Heist is worth your time. Now in its third season, the show follows eight thieves who break into the Royal Mint of Spain and take hostages while their boss manipulates the police into carrying out his criminal plan. As I say at least once a week, please inject this directly into my veins.