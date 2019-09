It’s hard to think of someone who would be better suited for the role than two-time Oscar winner Ali — and both Marvel superfans and leaders seem to agree. “Two Oscars, a surefire Emmy, and now a Marvel franchise of his very own,” tweeted screenwriter Cheo Hodari Coker. ( Coker created Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix, which featured Ali as the villain Cottonmouth.) “Everybody wants to be the King...and Mahershala is the king.”