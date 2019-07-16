Story from Entertainment

The Biggest Snubs & Surprises Of The 2019 Emmy Nominations

Elena Nicolaou
Time to fill in your binge-watching calendar, because the 2019 Emmy nominations are out. Some shows came up over and over — looking at you, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Game of Thrones, which topped the nominations.
But we don't watch for the shoo-ins. We watch for the surprises! The unexpected reasons to show our fandom. There were reasons to cheer — Schitt's Creek finally got recognized by the Emmys. There were reasons to boo — Richard Madden was snubbed for Bodyguard.
Here are the good moves and the bad moves. Remember, in order to qualify for the awards, a program had to air between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019 — so don't get upset that Stranger Things 3 didn't get nominations. It wasn't eligible.
