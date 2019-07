Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 6: 10 Things I Resent About You

But besides the impending doom and promises of drowning, this episode reminded me a lot of a show I used to be obsessed with: Lie to Me. That show taught me that politicians lie, men lie, and women lie — and that the only person who can really tell when someone is telling the truth is Cal Lightman (Tim Roth). When we see Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) looking at and examining videos from the night Perry (Alexander Skarsgårddied alongside her new best friend, Detective Quinlan (Merrin Dungey), I feel like she is channelling Lightman. She stares at Celeste’s confession with a furrowed brow, hoping to spot a glimmer of guilt. But she hasn’t just watched Celeste’s — now we know that in the opening flashback scenes of the episode, cut between taped interviews from the women, the person rewatching those tapes was not a detective, but Miss AARP Nancy Drew herself, Mary Louise.