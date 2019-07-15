Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 6: 10 Things I Resent About You

The first hearing is brutal, just like Mary Louise wanted. She wants to break Celeste. I really think she might have even been drugging her with Ambien she stole out of Celeste’s bathroom. Remember when we saw her snooping? She’s playing the long con to set her daughter-in-law up for murder. The women, all in attendance, quickly realize how out-of-hand this is getting. They all close their eyes at one point, as photos, taken either by a private investigator hired by Mary Louise or by the police, of Celeste’s recent sexual partners flash on-screen. During a debrief after day one, Madeline tells Celeste to stay strong, but the fire in her eyes is gone. She is on trial for murder, not custody.