In Defense Of Hopper, Stranger Things' Broken Man & Twitter Victim

Stranger Things has long suggested that Hop's "recovery," so to speak, will be contingent on the love of a good woman. Already, being Eleven's dad has opened him up. His last conversation with Joyce indicates a glimmer toward an even happier future. It's a tale as old as time, really. The beastly Hopper will be saved by the beautiful Joyce. But while this sounds cliché to our woke 2019 sensibilities that are rankled by a man behaving like a beast, Stranger Things is a completely '80s time capsule. Hopper is very much a period-appropriate character — a troubled man who huffs through life and shirks self-reflection, until a few women who love him show him the way. If it were 2019, showrunners would send Hopper to therapy (he should really go to therapy).