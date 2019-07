The Internet Has A Lot Of Feelings About Alexei & His Slurpee In Stranger Things 3

Stranger Things fans should be used to this kind of thing by now, as season 2 featured the loss of beloved Bob (Sean Astin) and the original season Barb (Shanon Purser). Some people had suggested this meant that all characters with a ‘B’ name might be on the chopping block in season 3, but now that Alexei is gone, it appears there’s no way to predict the loss of a well-liked character.