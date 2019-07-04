These Are The Stranger Things Season 3 Theories You Need To Know

After nearly two years off of our TV screens, Stranger Things is finally set to return. The summery Netflix blockbuster will premiere its third season on Thursday, July 4, just in time for the weekend (who needs to go outside?). Naturally that means Netflix has steadily been dropping new tidbits of information for months.
Fans may not have many spoilers, but, the recent new posters and trailers definitely promise something wicked is brewing Hawkins once again. That means rampant fan speculation is inevitable. The final trailer’s creepy voiceover was practically made to fuel Reddit theories and Twitter freakouts.
This is your one-stop shop for all the season 3 theories to know before you binge (chances are your friends, coworkers, yoga teacher, etc. are already talking about them). See which ones come true.