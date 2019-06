Peter Allegedly Broke Up With His Girlfriend To Be On The Bachelorette — But Is It A Scandal?

Of course, if further allegations about this rumoured pre-Bachelorette relationship come out, then cancel Peter all you want. But to write off any contestant who was dating someone before going on the show? That might be too high of a standard — especially considering the fact that whoever is the Bachelor or Bachelorette was likely just dating someone extremely publicly back when they were a contestant themselves. To insist that every contestant has a barren dating history before joining the show is getting into some real Luke P. territory , and to break up with someone in order to go on The Bachelor or Bachelorette is better than, you know, not breaking up with them (cough, Jed).