The Bachelor and The Bachelorette just ain’t what they used to be, huh? In the beginning of the show’s tenure, one could expert plenty of tearful moments, at least one helicopter ride, maybe a skydiving excursion, and no less than seven makeout sessions in the hot tub. But today, things have, er, taken a turn — from fence jumping to a brutal 45-minute breakup scene in which you, the Bachelor, choose the other woman, things are different on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.