For the record, even though Hannah and Harrison are staying mum about her status, professional Bachelor Nation spoiler Reality Steve has reported that Hannah is engaged (and who she’s engaged to, but you can click through for that info because spoilers). But who knows what’s true and what’s not? Heck, up until last week, even the spoiler king himself had a different guy slated as the winner. In truth, we could know nothing. Then, there's the whole nonsense with one of Hannah's frontrunners supposedly having a secret girlfriend , which could throw another wrench in the season's true, post-taping ending if he winds up winning. And none of this helps quash the rampant fan theory that Hannah actually ends up alone.