The Bachelor and The Bachelorette just ain’t what they used to be, huh? In the beginning of the show’s tenure, one could expert plenty of tearful moments, at least one helicopter ride, maybe a skydiving excursion, and no less than seven makeout sessions in the hot tub. But today, things have, er, taken a turn — from fence jumping to a brutal 45-minute breakup scene in which you, the Bachelor, choose the other woman, things are different on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
The fact of the matter is Bachelor Nation can no longer be guaranteed a proposal — is Hannah even engaged after The Bachelorette? Well, the jury’s still out, kids, because Hannah's recent comments on the subject are all over the place.
The best thing about having Hannah Brown as the Bachelorette is that she holds nothing back. This woman says exactly how she feels, right when she feels it. Too often, the Bachelor or the Bachelorette refuse to just spit it out already. Not our gal. She's already told Luke P. that he’s annoying her like 47 times this season, and we’re only halfway through.
Unfortunately, though, Hannah’s candid nature doesn’t carry over to her interviews about the end of her season — she still hasn’t said whether she’s engaged or even still in a relationship. Back in May, Hannah that she was “happy” about the way her season ended in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, but she noted that she did a lot of soul-searching to see if getting engaged was something she even wanted at the end. Talking to Access, she hinted that she had managed to find love (below).
If you have whiplash right now, same.
"I knew it was going to be hard, but not as hard as it was," she said to ET. "And just emotionally, physically — you think it's gonna hit one part where it's like, 'OK, that was the hardest thing.' And then it's like, 'OK, again? When is it gonna get easier?'" Not soon, Hannah. Not soon.
In a different interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Harrison didn’t do much to make it seem like Hannah gets a happy ending. "I wish I could guarantee [a proposal], but I cannot deliver… I don't know, I would love to be able to do my job and deliver this, but I don't know if we're going to," he said. "It might be a bumpy finish." Chris Harrison also claimed that he didn’t know, at that point, how it was all going to end, but we see you, Chris. The Bachelor Nation host is nothing if not an expert at stirring up drama all the way up until that final rose.
For the record, even though Hannah and Harrison are staying mum about her status, professional Bachelor Nation spoiler Reality Steve has reported that Hannah is engaged (and who she’s engaged to, but you can click through for that info because spoilers). But who knows what’s true and what’s not? Heck, up until last week, even the spoiler king himself had a different guy slated as the winner. In truth, we could know nothing. Then, there's the whole nonsense with one of Hannah's frontrunners supposedly having a secret girlfriend, which could throw another wrench in the season's true, post-taping ending if he winds up winning. And none of this helps quash the rampant fan theory that Hannah actually ends up alone.
And maybe those fans are right. Maybe, spoilers be damned, she walked away from the whole thing to live out the rest of her days on an island, an island so remote and serene that she can hear the breeze blowing and know, instantly, that she’s home.
But let's be real: she's probably engaged.
