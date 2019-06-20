Taylor Swift Breaks Down The Timeline Of Her & Katy Perry's Reunion

“When I thought of this concept for the video, and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea and I thought, ‘You know what, I'm just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us,’” Swift said. “But I sent it to her and she said, ‘I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.’ And, I feel the same way about it.”