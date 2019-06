Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Spectacularly Make Up In "You Need To Calm Down" Music Video

Taylor Swift had more up her fringe-y sleeves after she dropped her new single, "You Need To Calm Down," last week. The LGBTQ+ anthem came right in time for Pride month, and shortly after its release, she began teasing the music video on Instagram. The singer posted cryptic images from the set and later revealed the roster of celebrities who would be joining her in the production, but gasps were heard around the world when Katy Perry appeared at the end of the video.