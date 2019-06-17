Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Spectacularly Make Up In "You Need To Calm Down" Music Video

Taylor Swift had more up her fringe-y sleeves after she dropped her new single, "You Need To Calm Down," last week. The LGBTQ+ anthem came right in time for Pride month, and shortly after its release, she began teasing the music video on Instagram. The singer posted cryptic images from the set and later revealed the roster of celebrities who would be joining her in the production, but gasps were heard around the world when Katy Perry appeared at the end of the video.
Swift and Perry, who had been friends before having a falling-out documented in the song "Bad Blood" back in 2014, had been teasing this reunion for a few months on social media, and it's possible Perry's Met Gala outfit was a clue to her appearance as a burger in Swift's music video. As for Swift, she was dressed as fries, and the two embrace to close out the song — not kiss, as had been rumoured.
Advertisement
The rest of the video was filled with prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community (Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Ciara, RuPaul, all the Queer Eye guys, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Dexter Mayfield,, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart) set in a decadent trailer park that's been infiltrated with protesters. Ryan Reynolds even pops up as a modern-day Bob Ross.
Aside from Swift and Perry's reunion, there were other notable moments from the video that are definitely larger clues about her upcoming album, Lover, and the inner-workings of Swift's brain. For instance, that quote in the picture frame in the beginning of the album? That's an iconic Cher quote. (PLEASE collab, ladies.)
THAT QUOTE IN TAYLOR SWIFT'S MV WAS FROM CHER HDJSJDJAKDJAJGJD #YNTCDMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/nP1cJaKQYD— Louisse (@LMentaryyy) June 17, 2019
Later, Kiyoko shoots an arrow into the centre of a target with the number five, suggesting this is the fifth song on Lover. Then there's DeGeneres' tattoo, "Cruel Summer," which sounds like a perfect song name, if you ask me.
But not unlike the row of Taylors in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, the singer gave us another lineup to investigate.
Ariana Grande, SIA, Adele, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Nikki Minaj.....— jadethepegicorn ♡ loves R&L (@jade_iemrg) June 17, 2019
Taylor really just ended inter-fandom feuds, huh? pic.twitter.com/bz2FJXbgdB
This row of drag queens dressed as Swift and other huge names appeared as she sang against comparing all the prominent female artists. Instead, Ariana Grande, SIA, Adele, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj all get crowns.
The video ends with Swift's continued support for the Equality Act, which she's been publicly championing in honour of Pride. See what else you can catch in the video below.
Advertisement