As we've noted before, this trend feels like a fresher take on a marble manicure , especially since it's created with a similar marbling technique that involves mixing different tones of the same colour on the nail. "I started with a really chalky lilac base all over the nail," Longworth says. "I cured that layer, and then dabbed some spots of a darker purple randomly over the top. I then used a nail art brush saturated in polish remover to lightly dab and dilute the darker purple dots to give a marbled effect. Finally, I added in some highlights with a thin brush in white gel polish, and finished with a super glossy top coat to bring the whole look together."