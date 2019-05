What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Everyone has dreamed of being a contestant on The Price Is Right. Yes, everyone. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying to you. We’ve all had the fantasy of spinning the coveted $1 on the Big Wheel to make it to the Showcase Showdown or of placing that perfect bid to win a *Bob Barker voice* BRAND NEW CAR! Well, Ted Slauson, a Price Is Right super fan from Texas, spent his days dreaming about the show too. So much so he recorded and memorized the product prices and even helped another contestant place — you guessed it — the “perfect bid.” The documentary features Barker himself, new host Drew Carey, and all the other players in Slauson’s plan to outsmart his favourite series. Sure, a high-stakes documentary about The Price Is Right may seem like it’s more for your grandma’s demo but trust me, it’s a riveting look behind a beloved show and the fandom its inspired over its 60-year run. Always remember folks, have your pets spayed or neutered!