Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever Play “Who’s Most Likely To...?”

A spoon is missing. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever is ready to give up on her lunch because of the rogue utensil, and her co-star, Beanie Feldstein, is set on leaving the boardroom we’re in at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto to find one But after seeing Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s brilliant directorial debut about two high-school besties, I know that these two are on the brink of becoming stars too famous to scour hotels for silverware, so I try to beat her to it. Feldstein and I both bolt to the door. “No, no, no, no, no,” she yells mid-dash. “You sit down!” I get there first while Feldstein yells, “My heel is caught!” She and Dever are laughing hard. Feldstein’s heel is literally stuck on a swivel chair or else she would still be chasing me down.