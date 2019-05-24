Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever Play “Who’s Most Likely To...?”

Beanie: In college, my best friends were freaking out because they felt like the best time of their life was behind them senior year. I was like, "This ideology's really messing with people's heads." I don't really like, I wish I could undo that for everybody. I'm 22, and I've already had the best time of my life? That's sad. You should have a beautiful time, but then also know that there will be other beautiful experiences to come.