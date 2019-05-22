Sophie Turner Has Seen That Game Of Thrones Petition & Thinks It's Totally "Disrespectful"

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
When you've made Sansa Stark, Queen Of The North, upset, then you know it's time to rethink some things. The now-notorious Change.org petition "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers" has elicited backlash from television stars like Lili Reinhart, and in the wake of the series finale, Sophie Turner is weighing in.
In an interview with The New York Times, the actress admitted that she's "not surprised" that some people aren't satisfied with how the show wrapped up, but that none of the controversial plot points — like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) going full Mad-Queen — are hard to believe given the history of the show.
"The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned’s beheading," she told the outlet. "So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way."
As for the petition, which called showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "woefully incompetent writers," Turner believes it's "disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful."
Last week Reinhart also pointed out that the idea that fans have a say in what happens in TV and movies totally misunderstands the point.
"This is not how television works," she commented on Instagram. "TV shows are not fan service. It's ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists."
I'd say at least Game Of Thrones is finally over, but we still have two more books on the way — how they end, however, is anyone's guess.
