Did Jordyn Woods Give This Part Of Her Life A Makeover After That Kardashian Feud?

What do Ari Lennox, H.E.R., and Beyoncé have in common? If you said they’re all famous Black women singers, you’d be correct. But they all have another thing in common that you would only notice if you have been paying close attention to Jordyn Woods official Instagram.
They all have been featured as background music to Woods’ most recent posts. Just today, Woods jammed out to H.E.R.’s “Focus” and Ari Lennox’s “Up Late.” And her love for Bey is on display in a post. So why is it such a big deal that Woods is out here supporting women artists? Because it’s a 180 from what we saw her jam to for years with Kylie Jenner.
Previously, Woods’ social posts with music mirrored that of (ex?)friend Kylie Jenner, which featured mainly male rappers. It now appears that Woods is done with boosting up-and-coming rap artists and instead is focused on the power of Black women artists.
“I’m so happy that we made my vision come to life!! These women are FINE AND FIERCE,” wrote Woods on her Instagram video featuring the song “B’Day” by Beyoncé.
It would make sense that Woods is channelling more of her energy into women's empowerment in the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Khloé Kardashian seemed to blame her for the behaviour of Thompson, and Jenner did not appear to defend her either. Given that it was not Thompson’s first cheating allegation, it wouldn’t be surprising if Woods is avoiding association with men after partying with him led to a public fallout that might have ended the career of anyone not as well connected as Woods.
Could Woods create her own “bump,” similar to the one Kylie Jenner used to create when she played a song on Snapchat, by continuing to promote Black women on her Instagram? It would certainly help the industry be more inclusive if it led to more music being made by women. According to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s study of music in 2018, women artists still made up only 17% of the artists featured on the most popular songs of the year.
