Rihanna’s Jade Nails Are The Coolest Take On A Marble Manicure

The marble manicure has become the French manicure's cooler cousin. The design, modelled after the glossy countertops and home decor we save on Pinterest, has taken on a life of its own when painted on nails.
You can go classic and opt for muted, nude tones that look good any time, anywhere. But the marbling technique allows for a fun combination of colours. You can use just about any colour scheme with the swirling and smudged technique to get a crystal effect. Take rose quartz nails, for example, which utilize pinks and nudes to mimic the love-attracting stone.
Now jade, the stone that encourages balance and harmony, is the marble effect that everyone is requesting, and Rihanna is the latest celebrity to get on board. The singer flaunted a fresh set of nails done by London manicurist Jenny Longworth on Instagram Stories recently. The design used shades of ivory and seafoam green to mimic jade stone.
If you've been looking for a nail art design that will also keep you centered, turn to jade. Ahead find more cool ways to rock what is sure to be summer's hottest nail look.
