Story from Beauty

Marble Nail Art Is The Chic & Understated Trend To Try This Winter

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images.
Like polished Calacatta countertops and rose quartz lamps, a marbled manicure is inherently chic. But unlike the home decor in your Pinterest-designed, L.A. dream pad, the nail trend — a glossy base polish with soft veins and swirls running over the top — is even better because it stays with you, and it costs a hell of a lot less than a kitchen remodel.
And this winter — when the sun disappears at 4pm and you're looking for good vibes wherever you can get 'em — is the best time to try out a quartz or marbled mani. Even better, you can easily DIY the look from the comfort of your couch with a base coat, an accent colour, some polish remover, and a striping brush.
If you're still unsure of how to make it work on your fingers, scroll through for inspiration. Whether you're into sheer blush pinks, bright neons, or moody gray-blue polish, you'll find the marbled mani to match your vibe, ahead.
Related Stories
10 Nail Art Trends Canadians Can't Get Enough Of
Nail Art For Cheap Minimalists
Confessions Of Rihanna's Nail Artist