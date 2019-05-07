The Cutest, Campiest Couples At The 2019 Met Gala

Why do you watch the Met Gala? Is it for the couture, the celebrity run-ins, or is it for the couples in matching costumes? For me, it's all of the above, but even the most uninvolved Met Gala observers can appreciate a nice looking couple, which is what we are about to do.
The theme of 2019's Met Gala is "Camp," as defined by Susan Sontag in her 1964 essay, "Notes on "Camp"." It basically means, dress weird, dress wide (literally, take up space), and dress with no rules. And as the saying goes, the only thing better than one celebrity dressed up as camp for the Met Gala, is two celebrities dressed up as camp for the Met Gala.
Here are the cutest, campiest celebrity couples that walked the Met Gala baby pink carpet. (Pink? Not camp. Baby pink? Camp. Serena Williams in a searing neon yellow dress? CAMP!!!)