Which Kardashian-Jenners Are Attending The 2019 Met Gala?

Not every star scores an invite to the Met Gala , but you better believe that most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are on the guest list. The media moguls routinely hit the red carpet at Hollywood’s prom, serving looks that are often some of the most talked-about of the night. However, with so many Kardashian-Jenners to keep up with, it’s worth wondering: Who is attending the Met Gala this year?