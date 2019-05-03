Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
On last week's Game Of Thrones, Arya Stark killed the Night King, blasting all the White Walkers and wights to smithereens and ridding Westeros of this supernatural plague forever more, right? Right? For those who were skeptical that things would work out that easily, you may be right. Game Of Thrones TV show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night to answer some key questions about the remaining episodes of the HBO show and gave a cagey answer to Kimmel's question about White Walkers that has me concerned that we haven't seen the last of the undead.
"A couple of questions — I don't know if you'll be able to answer them," Kimmel began. "Are we for sure done with the White Walkers?"
There was a long pause — too long — before David Benioff replied, "We're not gonna answer that."
If they can't say yes and they can't say no, does that mean it's safe to assume we are not for sure done with them? The Night King may have survived dragon fire, but now I'm worried he was somehow able to survive Valyrian steel, as well.
I'd say I'm jumping to conclusions, except earlier this week Emilia Clarke teased that we still have a big episode ahead — bigger than the Battle Of Winterfell.
"Episode 5 is bigger," she told Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night. "I mean four and five and six, they're all insane." But on May 12, Clark instructed fans to "find the biggest TV" they can. The means a battle, likely the "Last War" that we heard Daenerys refer to in the promo for episode 4, but while I previously assumed that meant a war between the North and Cersei, I now wonder if it's actually for round 2 against the White Walkers.
If the White Walkers really do return, let's just hope it's for the alternate ending Isaac Hempstead Wright posted on Instagram. Bran and the Night King, BFFs forever <3
