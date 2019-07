This Is When We Can Expect Season 3 Of 13 Reasons Why

The first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why took place during the school year, which makes sense, as high school is when all the characters are together in one place. (I mean, would anyone really want to hang out with Montgomery otherwise at this point?!?) The end of season 2 features a dance celebrating the end of the school year. As there was a time jump between season 1 and season 2, it's possible that season 3 will follow the same pattern and pick up months after the sophomore season drama.