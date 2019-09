: With less than a month until Game of Thrones returns for its final season , Urban Decay prepares to launch its official collection in collaboration with the series to honour its swan song. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean you can now buy dragon eggs in Sephora, but it does mean that, as of April 14, you can buy an eyeshadow palette, highlighter trio, lip and cheek tint, eyeliners, and lipsticks inspired by the women of Westeros you've come to root for — and some you've come to root against (we're looking at you, Cersei).