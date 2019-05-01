Update: As anticipated, the Urban Decay Game of Thrones makeup collection sold out almost immediately on the brand's site just after it launched. Luckily, the full line will also be available at Sephora starting May 2. All we need now is for Urban Decay to recreate Arya Stark's catspaw dagger, and we'll be set for life.
Update (April 4, 2019): With the eighth and final season premiere on the horizon, the cast of Game of Thrones gathered in New York City to celebrate (and drink to) the end of their decade-long journey. While that meant lots of tears and toasts, it also meant the ensemble cast got to step out together for the last time in their Westeros best. In the case of Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) and Nathalie Emmanuel (who plays Missandei), that included rocking the Urban Decay Game of Thrones makeup collection in all its glory.
The best part: They each represented their respective house colours — with Williams wearing shadows from the palette inspired by House Targaryen and Emmanuel pulling icy powders straight from Winterfell. We're not crying, you are.
Update (March 29, 2019): With less than a month until Game of Thrones returns for its final season, Urban Decay prepares to launch its official collection in collaboration with the series to honour its swan song. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean you can now buy dragon eggs in Sephora, but it does mean that, as of April 14, you can buy an eyeshadow palette, highlighter trio, lip and cheek tint, eyeliners, and lipsticks inspired by the women of Westeros you've come to root for — and some you've come to root against (we're looking at you, Cersei).
Check out the full collection, ahead.
This story was originally published on February 22, 2019.
For seven seasons of Game of Thrones, we've heard the same exact warning repeated over and over again by the hottest bastard in Winterfell, Jon Snow: "Winter is coming." But if there's one thing we learned from his late lover Ygritte, it's that Snow knows nothing, and it's not just a long night that's been approaching all this time — it's a makeup collection, too.
In an Instagram shared earlier this morning, Urban Decay announced its official collaboration with the HBO series in the form of Westerosi-inspired beauty products. The post didn't give away much, but it did showcase an intense fire-and-ice makeup look, teasing what we anticipate will be a seriously dramatic lineup of eye and lip colours... because Game of Thrones is nothing if not dramatic.
Urban Decay tells Refinery29 that the collection will be all about the Seven Kingdoms, as well as the strong women who make up the main cast of the show — which at this point boils down to Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, and Cersei Lannister. (And Arya, but she's not really the metallic blue eyeshadow type.) Details on the actual products are scarce, but we do know they'll launch in April, the same month the show's eighth and final season is set to air.
This isn't the first time a colour-cosmetics collection has been inspired by the show — both Storybook Cosmetics and Wet n Wild created subtle, unlicensed winks to the series and its characters in the past — but this is the first one created in collaboration with HBO, so you know it's legit. All we need now is Daenerys Targaryen's skin-care routine, and we won't be quite as bitter about our Sunday nights opening up for the first time in a decade.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.