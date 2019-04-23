No One Loved The Arya-Gendry Sex Scene More Than Sophie Turner

The Stark sisters may have some tense moments on screen, but if there was any doubt that the two Game of Thrones actresses, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are close, that has all but evaporated after the latter's hilarious wine-fuelled Instagram story last night.
Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, posted an Instagram story following Sunday night's episode reacting to the very sexy times that were had by her co-star, who plays Arya Stark.
In season 8's second episode, Arya and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), the bastard son of late King Robert Baratheon, finally got it on after teasing the pair's electric sexual tension. Ever the dedicated friend, Turner took to Instagram to share her unfiltered thoughts on the moment that took Twitter by storm.
“In honour of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hoppin’ into that pussaay," said Turner, donning a bathrobe and drinking a glass of red wine. "And that’s the tea." It may be the best video on the Internet today.
why is no one on my tl talking about miss sophie referring to gendry as an easter bunny hop hop hopping into that PUSSAY? pic.twitter.com/aA9budFhwz— maia (@maia419) April 22, 2019
After Gendry went to deliver a weapon that she had requested herself, Arya asked her crush about his sexual partners and promptly told him to take his pants off. "It’s obviously slightly strange for me because I’ve known Maisie since she was 11, 12 years old, Dempsie told EW.com of the scene. "At the same time, I don’t want to be patronizing toward Maisie — she’s a 20-year-old woman. So we just had a lot of fun with it."
It's such a great scene that, as Turner so aptly points out, it deserves its own toast. Now, can Turner recap every episode like this? Knowing what's on the line for next week's battle, we're going to need a little tipsy pick-me-up.
