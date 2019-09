How Kourtney Kardashian Became Known For Kooky Health Advice

The 40-year-old Kardashian sister is known for living a strictly organic, gluten-free, non- GMO , vegan, dairy-free, ketogenic , existence. While there are some funny vintage Keeping Up With The Kardashians clips of Kourtney working out casually or shaking a giant plastic salad container , her full-on wellness obsession began around the time that she had Mason. "I feel like once I had Mason, I just became more aware," she told Refinery29 in 2016. "And then once you learn information, you can’t really make it go away."