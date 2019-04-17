For the brief commute between reading Game Of Thrones Reddit theories at work and watching Game Of Thrones at home, you can now "listen" to the HBO show so there's never a waking moment without it. Artists like SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lil Peep, Mumford & Sons, and Ellie Goulding have contributed tracks to upcoming album For The Throne.
As SZA announced earlier this month, her song "Power Is Power" with The Weeknd and Scott will be featured on the show itself, and Columbia Records confirmed to Refinery29 that the single will drop April 18. They've also released the full track list for the upcoming musical homage.
1. "Kingdom Of One" – Maren Morris
2. "Power Is Power" –SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott
3. "Nightshade" – The Lumineers
4. "Hollow Crown" – Ellie Goulding
5. "Baptize Me" – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks
6. "Too Many Gods" – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$
7. "Turn On Me" – The National
8. "From The Grave" – James Arthur
9. "Me Traicionaste" – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL
10. "When I Lie (Remix)" – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign
11. "Love Can Kill" – Lennon Stella
12. "Wolf At Your Door" – Chloe x Halle
13. "Devil In Your Eye" – Mumford & Sons
14. "Pray (High Valyrian)" – Matt Bellamy
"Power Is Power" is a reference to a line delivered by Cersei in season 2, and it looks like the other titles have some hidden references up their sleeves — funnily enough, "Hollow Crown" is the name of another British series that's drawn Game Of Thrones comparisons. Does this tracklist also contain a secret spoiler like the Spotify playlist made by the creators? I hope "Wolf At Your Door" means Ghost is the one who will end up on the Iron Throne.
For The Throne will drop April 26.
