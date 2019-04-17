Somehow, it seems like we've always had the people of Westeros in our lives, and looking back at characters in season 1 of Game of Thrones, we can at least be certain that it's been a long, long time since we first met some of these plucky, young whippersnappers. From Arya to Sansa to the Mother of Dragons herself, the Game of Thrones cast has changed a lot since season 1. Age is a funny thing that way.
But while we're likely to spend most of Game of Thrones season 8 clutching our own faces and hoping our faves don't end up dead (or worse, wights!), and rooting for a few of them to end up on the all might Iron Throne, we're also allowed to take a moment to feel a little sentimental. These characters weren't always so powerful, or successful. In fact, there was a time when they were all just scraping by.
These one-time kiddos started out this world with big dreams (Arya wanted to be a great fighter, Sansa wanted to be a queen, and Dany just wanted her damn dragons), and now, those dreams are realized! It's enough to make your eyes well up with prideful tears.