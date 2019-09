It’s hard to believe that Game of Thrones premiered almost a decade ago. Yes, it was way back in 2011 that Eddard “Ned” Stark lost his head in King’s Landing, and we found out that Cersei Lannister was having sex with her twin brother . For the last seven seasons, fans have been entranced by the fight for the Iron Throne, but the show's eighth and final season is going to be about so much more than that (the Night King cometh).