On the days when I don't wear makeup, I’ll look in the mirror and remind myself of the things somebody else would see. If I have a small pimple on my cheek, of course I'm going to see it. But if someone is talking to me, that’s not something that draws their attention. Everyone gets acne. It’s not anything to be ashamed of and nothing to feel bad about. I trust that my personality and beauty will shine through this pimple, so that little thing shouldn’t make me feel shitty.