I Was Bullied For My Box Braids — Now They're My Signature

As a new model it can sometimes be hard to separate my personal life with my work because I'm a very sensitive person and how I feel is usually all over my face. If I don’t feel so happy, it's going to show. I've gotten so far because I'm always happy and a ball of light in a room. So it was interesting seeing myself not being my higher self this past Fashion Week . I moved, got the flu, and the cherry on top was I was going through a breakup. In that month, concealer basically saved my life. I was so exhausted and I was like, What is this magical thing? It also helped me realize that I couldn't let a breakup affect how I was going to do my work. At the end of the day, what I'm doing as a model is so much more important than being stressed about a guy.