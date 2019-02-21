10 Pro Tips For Making Your Wig Look As Natural As Possible

Neon-green waves, inches down to the floor, an Afro reaching toward the sky — that’s the magic of wigs. Snatched is a week-long celebration of wigs, the people who wear them, and their role in Black beauty culture.
You could put a microscope up to the best wigs in Hollywood and still not be able to detect whether they're growing from the scalp or not — they're that good. That seamlessness is what most people desire when picking out a wig. Unless, that is, you're going for a theatric, avant-garde style or costume.
But if you're wearing a wig as a daily protective style, you want your wig to look as natural as possible. But most people don't have a celebrity stylist on call to create a flawless fit. So, aside from slipping a lace front over your natural hair — where the heck do you even begin?
The key to rocking a hairpiece you can feel confident in is customization. Whether you're copping a synthetic wig, investing in a human unit, or sewing one together from scratch, there are some tricks to make your fake hair look as authentic as possible. The best part? You don't have to be a pro to pull them off.
So, if you just pulled your hair out of the box (or have your eye on a new unit from Amazon) and aren't sure how to tailor it, we spoke to the artists responsible for some of the best wigs in the biz. Ahead, find their holy-grail tips for slaying your wig at home and prepare to have everyone fooled.
