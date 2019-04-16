A member of the Pearson family is joining Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for its third season.
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia may have portrayed brooding bad boy Jess Mariano on ASP's Gilmore Girls, but it's Ventimiglia's onscreen son who was just recruited for the Emmy-winning Amazon series. According to the actor's new Instagram video, Sterling K. Brown has joined The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
"I'm eastward bound," says Brown in the new video. "I'm going to do a little TV show. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Maybe you've heard of it?"
It's unclear who Brown will portray in the upcoming season. It's worth mentioning that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been criticized for featuring no recurring characters of colour in the series, and for glossing over the socially permeating racism of the '50s.
Brown isn't the only exciting guest star to join Midge Maisel's comedic universe. According to Sherman-Palladino at the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel PaleyFest panel this year, former Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham is also making a guest appearance on the Amazon series. When, however, is unclear — but it could be as early as next season.
"Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honour the request of Lauren Graham," she said. "I'm trying to figure it out."
As for Brown's time on This Is Us, don't worry: Given that flashforward at the end of season 3, Randall Pearson and the entire clan will be around until they're old and grey.
