Should We Be Mad About The Daenerys/Sansa Rivalry?

It was one big family reunion on Sunday night's Game Of Thrones premiere , and like most family reunions, there was some tension. Season 8 kicked off with Jon Snow bringing Daenerys home to meet his family like it's Thanksgiving break during freshman year of college, and a rivalry immediately became clear. While the Dragon Queen and Sansa Stark complimented each other's looks — prompting a surge of memes on Twitter demanding the women kiss — there was an immediate distrust that formed due to the fact that they are two of the three most powerful women on the show ...and they intend to keep it that way. However, many fans saw this as Game Of Thrones pitting two women against each other, and weren't happy with that being the defining narrative of the final season.