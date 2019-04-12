Story from Entertainment

The Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes We Can't Unsee

Elena Nicolaou
Courtesy of HBO
There are a number of potential states of being one can experience while watching Game of Thrones. One is abject confusion upon realizing that the show's most important plot detail occurred before the HBO series even begins (see: Robert’s Rebellion). Another is a blend of nausea and admiration at the show’s abundance of creative deaths. But the most dreaded of all? When, while watching Game of Thrones with your parents, the camera shifts to a boudoir somewhere in King’s Landing, and you experience a cringe so powerful the living room shakes with tremors of embarrassment.
At its heart, Game of Thrones is an ambitious cable series — and that means it has a lot of sex. But there’s no show that matches both the sheer volume and diversity of Game of Thrones’ sexual pairings. Over six seasons, we’ve seen everything from orgies and twincest to coitus in caves.
That’s not to say that all the sex in Game of Thrones is entertaining. On this series, sex and violence are often too closely, and very controversially, intertwined. Game of Thrones' frequent depiction of rape has incited a dialogue about the necessity of including sexual violence on TV. In response, showrunners of Starz' American Gods and Hannibal have vowed to eliminate sexual assault from their shows.
So, keeping this in mind, this is our list of Game of Thrones' most unforgettable (and consensual) sex scenes.
1 of 17
Melisandre seduces Gendry.
Season 3, Episode 8

This very BDSM-y hookup between the Red Priestess (Carice van Houten) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) would be one of Thrones' hottest sex scenes in history — if it weren't for the surprise leeches Melisandre brings into the bedroom.
2 of 17
Jon & Daenerys light a Targaryen fire.
Season 7, Episode 7

The "will they or won't they?" plot line of Season 7's Game of Thrones got its resolution during the season finale. Jon let himself into Daenerys' cabin, and gave in to the sexual tension that had been there ever since their battle of wits in Dragonstone. Will their pairing produce a little Targaryen dragon? We'll have to wait to Season 8 to find out.
3 of 17
Jon & Dany hold hands, and it's too exciting to not add to the list.
Season 7, Episode 7

A hand hold hasn't been this sexually charged since The Age of Innocence. All we want is for the Princes that Were Promised to promise themselves to each other and live our their days in bliss. Though since serenity doesn't exist in Westeros, we doubt their relationship will be smooth. You know what they say about the course of true love.
4 of 17
Margaery ushers Tommen into adulthood.
Season 4, Episode 4

Having already been engaged to Joffrey Baratheon, Margaery knew his younger brother would be a much easier target to tame.
5 of 17
Loras and Renly have a relationship spat.
Season 2, Episode 3

Knowing what we know about these characters' fates, seeing their bristling sexuality on full display is almost painful to witness. In this scene, Loras and Renly wade through the typical lovers' brew of jealousy, rivalry, and undeniable chemistry.
6 of 17

via GIPHY

Jaime and Cersei celebrate being kings and queens of the world.
Season 7, Episode 3

After cruelly punishing Ellaria Sand, Cersei goes to her bedchambers for a tryst with her brother-lovah, Jaime. The next morning, Cersei instructs Jaime to stay naked in bed when a servant comes to the door. Does the taste of evil make their kisses sweeter?
7 of 17
Missandei sees all of Grey Worm.
Season 7, Episode 2

The evening before Grey Worm and his army of Unsullied head off to Casterly Rock, he and Missandei knock down their wall of sexual tension. After Grey Worm delivers the best love speech on Game of Thrones, he goes down on Missandei.
8 of 17
Daenerys gives stern orders.
Season 4, Episode 7

After he confesses his attraction to Daenerys, she pours him a drink and tells him to take off his clothes. He obeys.
9 of 17
Ros is distracted during her conversation with Littlefinger.

Petyr Baelish tells Ros of his love for Catelyn Stark as she has sex with another prostitute.
10 of 17
Theon and Yara get frisky on a horse.
Season 2, Episode 2

Much like Luke and Leia kissing in Star Wars: A New Hope, Theon pleasures Yara atop a horse before he knows Yara is his little sister. But unlike Star Wars, Yara knew full well who Theon was, and let him go ahead anyway. Yet another incident of Game of Thrones incest.
11 of 17

via GIPHY

Melisandre gets knocked up with a shadow baby.
Season 2, Episode 2

Step one in Stannis' questionable approach to the Iron Throne? Impregnating Melisandre with an assassin smoke demon, who, upon exiting the womb, kills Stannis' brother. This is Rosemary's Baby 2.0.
12 of 17
Jaime and Cersei and their not-so-secret tower tryst.
Season 1, Episode 1

Bran Stark sees something he shouldn't, and gets thrown out of a high window. Later, Ned Stark learns something he shouldn't, and gets executed. Clearly, Cersei will do anything it takes to prevent people finding out about her relationship with her twin brother, Jaime.
13 of 17
Oberyn and Ellaria organize an orgy.
Season 4, Episode 3

There's no party like a Dorne party, cause a Dorne party has no clothes.
14 of 17
Dany learns the ways of the bedroom.
Season 1, Episode 2

Once Daenerys becomes Khaleesi, a group of handmaidens tends to her every need. But only one — Doreah — is there to speed up her sexual education.
15 of 17
Khal Drogo sees the sun and stars.
Season 1, Episode 2

After Doreah's lesson, Daenerys and Khal Drogo's bedroom relations take on a markedly different tone.
16 of 17
Daenerys and Daario have political pillow talk.
Season 5, Episode 7

Not even Frank and Claire Underwood have pillow talk this laced with ambition.
17 of 17
Jon Snow learns something.
Season 3, Episode 5

After seasons of apparently knowing nothing, Jon Snow ventures into Ygritte's wildling natural environment and learns a thing or two. Look at our little boy, growing up.
