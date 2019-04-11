The Nail-Art Trend You're Going To See Everywhere This Summer

Nothing complements a sunny springtime disposition like a bright manicure. Yes, there's something to be said about the neutrality of sheer, pale-pink polish, but this season's breakout nail-art trend is the total opposite. It's a loud, fluorescent — think tangerine and magenta in tone — ombré fade that will seriously up your nail game.
Kylie Jenner was recently spotted wearing a fuchsia-orange version of this look that morphed colours from pinky to thumb, and we're seeing similar glow-in-the-dark iterations all over Instagram. You can rock an ombré that fades subtly from finger to finger, or blend two colours on each individual nail.
Want to try it at your next mani appointment? Ahead, we've compiled a guide to spring's trendiest neon-fade design. Scroll through to see the looks, and start planning your hot pre-summer manicure before the eighty-degree weather hits.