But the TV series adaptation of Shrill doesn’t following the book religiously. For one, the main character Annie (played by Bryant) is only loosely based on West. She’s a calendar editor at a local alternative paper striving for more only to be held back by her jerk of a boss; she’s sleeping with a guy who refuses to get a second pillow for her to sleep on because he’s “her pillow” (he also makes her go out the back and hop a fence to avoid her running into his roommates); her own mother constantly nags at her “health” and tries to force her into gross, bland food programs to make sure she’s “taking care of” herself. The first episode of the series follows Annie as she wakes up and decides to stop letting people walk all over her. There is more than one moment that will make you cheer, and more than a few that will have you tearing up.