The new FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, premiering April 9, will tell the story of choreographer/director Bob Fosse and actor/dancer Gwen Verdon, as played by Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, respectively. As with any period piece based on real people — this one spans five decades — the costumes and makeup of the time in Fosse/Verdon will help the actors look like the real people they’re playing. Still, it’s interesting to see how the cast compares to their real-life counterparts when they aren’t in costume. And for Fosse/Verdon there’s a wide cast of characters to check out.
Fosse and Verdon first met when they worked together on the 1955 play Damn Yankees; he choreographed and she played the lead role of Lola. They went on to work on the plays Redhead, Chicago, and Sweet Charity together. Meanwhile, their romantic relationship also took off. They got married in 1960 and had a daughter, Nicole, in 1963.
Those are just the basics, so you’ll have to tune in if you want to see how everything really plays out. For now, check out how the cast compares to the real people they’re playing, from famous names like Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera to Shirley MacLaine.